Marion "Ted" Stolarek, 73, of Chicago, IL passed away at home on May 4, 2020, after a valiant fight with cancer.



A strong, very kind, gentle and hardworking man has been lost. He was a dedicated father to Becky and Thad, and a doting grandfather to Ada, Emilia and Isaac. His siblings, Anna, Betty, Reggie, Chris, Bruno, Harriet and Theresa looked up to their older brother and relied on him for advice and stability.



Ted made his mark on the world by the example he set. His friends would use many words to describe him; among those are Kindhearted, Fiercely Loyal, Thoughtful, Intellectual, Philosophic, Quick Witted, Fair, Fun and Forgiving. He loved taking road trips, particularly to Yellowstone and Hollywood Beach Florida, playing racquetball, tennis, skiing and chasing that hole in one golf shot.



Ted was born in Germany on August 2, 1946 to parents that were displaced by World War II. He and his family eventually immigrated to the United States in hopes of a better life. Ted graduated from Wells High School in Chicago and soon after went to work for Coca Cola Co. as a delivery driver. He quickly decided that formal education was the path to a better life. He could not afford college, but because of the GI bill, he enlisted in the Air Force. As luck would have it, Ted ended up with a military tour in Germany. Ted eventually earned a Bachelor's degree at Loyola University in Chicago, and a Master's degree from DePaul University.



Returning to "civilian" life, Ted became a Physical Education teacher at a Catholic Elementary school on the northwest side of Chicago. Teaching was not his calling, and he soon found himself in the banking industry. He started as a teller and worked his way up to International Banking, which allowed him to travel the world. The banking industry took a turn in the 1980's and Ted rolled with the punches. He was in tech, before tech was cool. He eventually found himself a niche, as an independent IT Project Manager contractor for major hospital and banking firms. He wrote his own ticket, and was frequently asked to remain beyond his original contractual terms, sometimes against company policy on extensions…because he was that good!



In addition to his beloved grandchildren, Ted is survived by his son, Thaddeus, (Big Rapids, MI) and his daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Michael Maholland (Hickory Hills, IL), his siblings: Elizabeth, Regina, Christine, Bruno, Harriet, and Theresa.



Ted is preceded in death by his Mother, Maria Stolarek, and his sister, Anna Tomlinson.



While his family and friends are deeply saddened by the tremendous void now in their lives, they truly realize that they are better for having had Ted touch their lives in too many positive ways to ever count. Their world will never be the same without him.



A memorial service and celebration of Ted's life will be held when it is safe to do so. Further information regarding said service will be shared when plans are finalized. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home, where a Tribute Wall is available for your tribute.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store