Maris Cecilia Grief, nee Clark, age 81, peacefully passed away on November 22, 2019. She was the second youngest child in her family that included 10 children.
Beloved wife of Leo B. Grief. Loving mother of Valerie (Steve) Cepa, Andrea Grief, Mark (Mary) Grief. Proud grandmother and lovingly known as "Munga" to Kennan (Jacob) Rosch, Reid Cepa, Corey Grief, and Kelly Grief. She is preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings.
Internment will be private at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019