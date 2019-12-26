Home

Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-0022
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
the Church of St. Mary
175 East Illinois Rd
Lake Forest, IL
View Map
Marita Diane Murray, 84, of Chicago, IL, passed away on December 13, 2019. She was the cherished first cousin of Susanne Meany Kramer and John Meany. She was known and loved as 'Aunt Marita' by Laura Kramer, John J. Meany, and Nora Meany. She was preceded in death by her sister Mary Camille Murray, and her parents Dr. John C. Murray and Camille Bradley Murray. A registered nurse for over 50 years she held nursing positions at various hospitals and businesses. She retired from Northern Trust bank as Vice President of Human Resources in the 1990's. Visitation 9 AM to 9:45 AM Saturday Dec. 28, 2019 at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Ave, Lake Forest, IL 60045. Funeral Mass 10 AM, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the Church of St. Mary, 175 East Illinois Rd, Lake Forest. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lake Forest. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Rush University Medical Center for the St. Luke's Training School of Nursing Endowed Scholarship. Please send memorial gifts to Rush University Medical Center, 1201 West Harrison St., Suite 300, Chicago, Illinois 60607 or visit http://rush.convio.net/mmurray. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
