|
|
Marjane Ruth Warren,95 passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020 with family by her side. Humble, loving, and cheerful, she was loved by those who knew her. She lived an exemplary life guided by her Faith and Catholic values. Faced in recent years with the afflictions of advancing age, she bore every hardship with grace and patience.
Marjane was born on July 11, 1924, in Chicago, the daughter of Frances and Rutherford Sitkawitz. Her schooling was in Chicago, graduating from Bryn Mawr Elementary and Calumet High School.
She married the love of her life, Douglas D. Warren, on July 18, 1942 at Sacred Heart Church in Chicago. When World War II sent her husband overseas, Marjane aided in the war effort by working at the Ethicon Div. of Johnson & Johnson – making surgical sutures. War's end reunited them, and in 1951, they became homeowners, moving to Mt Greenwood and joining St Christina Parish. Doug and Marjane lived there for 55 years, raising six children in their Catholic beliefs. They moved to Joliet, IL in 2007.
Her leisure time was given to gardening, family genealogy and sewing. She loved music and movies, old and new, especially romances. Always an avid reader, Marjane was reading the daily newspaper front to back and was still borrowing and reading multiple books each week from the Joliet library, up to the final year of her life.
First and foremost, she loved her children and grandchildren, and never tired of sharing in their joys and sorrows. She was kind, compassionate and understanding. An inherently tolerant person, she was genuinely interested in everyone, treating each with respect, listening and delighting in their stories. Marjane always heard with her heart.
Marjane was preceded by her husband of 70 yrs, and her sweetheart forever, Doug, her parents Frances and Rutherford, her stepfather, Arthur Erickson and her son-in-law, Donald Snaidauf.
Survived by her 6 children - Marjane F., Diane Snaidauf, Douglas and Ginny, Mark and April, Deborah and Patrick Masterson, and Matthew; her 16 grandchildren - Derek (Rachele) Snaidauf; Jennifer (Cory) Nagel, Douglas III, Jason, Alicia (Matt) Harvey, Lindsay, Victoria (William) Sluis; Martin, Ashley and Andrew; Laura, Michael and Julie Masterson; Katherine, Rachael and Rhiannon; great grandchildren Toby Warren, Lilly and Liam Sluis.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice (joliethospice.org).
A celebration of Marjane's life will be held on March 7, 2020. Memorial Mass at St Alexander Church, 7025 W 126th St., Palos Heights, IL at 10:00 AM. The family will receive friends and relatives Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Private interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL on Monday March 9th.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020