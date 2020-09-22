Marjanna Tsicouris, nee Adamczewski, of Westchester, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Thomas; loving mother of Jim, Mark (Jeannie) and the late Tom Jr.; proud grandmother of Joseph (Amanda), Leslie (Todd) Kluttz, Tony (Jennie), Heather and Amber; great-grandmother of Addison, Caroline and Thomas; dear sister of the late Helena (late Zeno) Cwirzen, late Joe (late Louise) Adamczewski and late Leokadia (late Henry) Braciszewicz. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of chapel service 12:00 noon. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to the Sisters of St. Joseph appreciated. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.