Marjorie Ann Altergott

Marjorie Ann Altergott Obituary
Marjorie Ann Altergott, PhD, 71, passed Jan 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Survived by her children, Lucretia (Minoru), Chloe (Kip), Calantha (Kevin), Alea (Robin), Geb; grandchildren, Elsie, Yuuma, Winston, Kanna; and sister, Gayle (Ken). Beloved spouse of Duane Jensen (1946-2011). Marjorie worked tirelessly to secure funding for Illinois' first free-standing birth center, which opened on Chicago's west side in 2014. Extended obituary at www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
