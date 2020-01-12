|
Marjorie Ann Altergott, PhD, 71, passed Jan 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Survived by her children, Lucretia (Minoru), Chloe (Kip), Calantha (Kevin), Alea (Robin), Geb; grandchildren, Elsie, Yuuma, Winston, Kanna; and sister, Gayle (Ken). Beloved spouse of Duane Jensen (1946-2011). Marjorie worked tirelessly to secure funding for Illinois' first free-standing birth center, which opened on Chicago's west side in 2014. Extended obituary at www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020