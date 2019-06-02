|
Marjorie Ann Barber (née Murzyn), age 72, formerly of Chicago, passed away on May 28th, 2019. Cherished sister of Deanna (the late Lawrence) Partyka; loving mother of Janet (Jerry) Smith, Deanna (Tony) Leoni, Roger (Dawn) Barber, John (Kim) Barber, Victor Mickelsen and Darcy Mickelsen; beloved grandmother of 8; dear great-grandmother of 3; treasured niece, cousin, aunt and friend to many; savior of countless animals. Visitation Thursday, June 6th, 3:00 - 8:00 pm and Friday, June 7th 9:00 am until time of Service, 10:00 am at The Oaks Funeral Home at 1201 E. Irving Park Rd. (at Prospect), Itasca. Interment St. Michael the Archangel. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. (630) 250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019