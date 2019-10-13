|
Marjorie Ann Neff McDonald, a long-time resident of Glenview, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Joseph McDonald; loving mother of Ann (Tom Wojciechowski), Julie (Matthew Weber), Susan Corcoran, Thomas, Moira (Kevin Whitelaw), Ellen, Erin (Matt) Heppner, and Heather (Ignazio) Moresco; preceded in death by her beloved son Tim and son-in-law Tim Corcoran. Loving grandmother of Ethan, Margaret and Elaine Heppner, Rory Ann and Finn Corcoran, Aidan and Ean McDonald Wojciechowski, Brian and Hope Whitelaw-McDonald, Luca and Enzo Terry, and Giovanni and Viola Moresco. Devoted sister of the late Virginia Sullivan, Loretta Garvey, Ralph and Ken Neff and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services will be Saturday, October 19. Visitation 11:00 am and Funeral Mass 12:00 pm at Saint Catherine Laboure, 3535 Thornwood Ave, Glenview, IL 60026. Interment private All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of sending flowers for the services, it would honor our Mom if you spend time working in your own garden, thank a teacher who influenced you, or to make a donation to either Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly https://www.littlebrotherschicago.org/donate/ways-to-give or Misericordia https://www.misericordia.com/giving/. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019