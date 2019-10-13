Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saint Catherine Laboure
3535 Thornwood Ave
Glenview, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Catherine Laboure
3535 Thornwood Ave
Glenview, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Ann Neff McDonald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Ann Neff McDonald Obituary
Marjorie Ann Neff McDonald, a long-time resident of Glenview, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Joseph McDonald; loving mother of Ann (Tom Wojciechowski), Julie (Matthew Weber), Susan Corcoran, Thomas, Moira (Kevin Whitelaw), Ellen, Erin (Matt) Heppner, and Heather (Ignazio) Moresco; preceded in death by her beloved son Tim and son-in-law Tim Corcoran. Loving grandmother of Ethan, Margaret and Elaine Heppner, Rory Ann and Finn Corcoran, Aidan and Ean McDonald Wojciechowski, Brian and Hope Whitelaw-McDonald, Luca and Enzo Terry, and Giovanni and Viola Moresco. Devoted sister of the late Virginia Sullivan, Loretta Garvey, Ralph and Ken Neff and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services will be Saturday, October 19. Visitation 11:00 am and Funeral Mass 12:00 pm at Saint Catherine Laboure, 3535 Thornwood Ave, Glenview, IL 60026. Interment private All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of sending flowers for the services, it would honor our Mom if you spend time working in your own garden, thank a teacher who influenced you, or to make a donation to either Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly https://www.littlebrotherschicago.org/donate/ways-to-give or Misericordia https://www.misericordia.com/giving/. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now