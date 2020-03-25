|
|
Marjorie Ann Novak, nee Licar, 85, cherished for compassionate, caring ways, and devotion to family, at eternal rest March 21, 2020. Born June 5, 1934; loving wife of the late Dr. Robert Novak.
Survived by brother Tom (Kathy) Licar, children, Mary (Tom) Piette, Cathi (Dave) Kirchner, Liz (Jeff) Palmer, John Novak, Rob Novak, and grandchildren Olivia Novak, Mackenzie Kirchner, Chase Kirchner, Alana Novak, Carson Kirchner. Dear cousin and aunt of many. Preceded in death by parents Helen and John Licar, brother and sister-in-law Ron and Phyllis Lycar, sister Connie (Jim) Blazek, brother Jack (Mary) Licar.
Longtime Riverside resident, raised in Cicero, Nazareth Academy and Rosary College graduate, LaVergne School teacher. Wed June 7, 1958, Marjorie embraced marriage, motherhood, traveling, music, entertainment, and her beloved Club of lifelong college girlfriends. Steered by Catholic faith, she served the Altar & Rosary Society, Girl Scout Marion Award, MacNeal Hospital Women's Auxiliary, and assisted Dr. Bob's medical practice. Fond memories of her exceptional school lunches, vacation activity bags, great Easter baskets, precision ironing, family slide shows, humorous observations, and love for life.
Wake Thursday, July 9, 2020, 3 to 8 p.m., Adolph Funeral Home, Berwyn. Life celebration Mass Friday, July 10, 2020, 10 a.m., St. Mary Church, Riverside; internment Queen of Heaven, Hillside.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 25, 2020