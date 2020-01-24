|
(1940-2020) Bensenville, IL. Passed away peacefully at home on January 17, 2020. Marj was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Lena (Heider) Voth; husband, H. William Sommers; and son, William Glen Sommers. She is survived by her loving son, Charles (Charlene) Sommers; dear siblings Glen Voth, Edythe (David) Bernhardt, and Gayle (Mary) Voth, and their children, and cherished friends Muriel and Elaine Schneider.
Marj lived with an angel on her shoulder and her life in Jesus' footsteps. A memorial service to celebrate Marj's life will be held on what would have been her 80th birthday, Sunday, March 1, 2020, 2:00 PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 142 E. 3rd St., Elmhurst, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marj's memory to Immanuel Lutheran Church or School in Elmhurst.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020