Marjorie (Margie, Marge) (Evers) Steere, 89, of Dyer, Ind., passed away on November 5 after a sudden and swift battle with cancer.



Marge was born on August 9, 1931, to Francis and Hubert Evers in Harvey, Ill. After graduating from Thornton High School, Harvey, Ill., in 1948, she married the love of her life, Edward (Dick) Steere, and worked while Dick attended and played football for Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. Following Dick's college graduation, subsequent NFL draft, and a year with the Philadelphia Eagles, the couple moved to Edmonton, Alberta where Dick signed with the Eskimos of the CFL.



Pending the arrival of their first child, the couple returned to the United States, where they settled in Lansing, Ill. Marge devoted her life to raising her children and supporting Dick in his career – playing football, laying flooring for her father's business, and teaching and coaching football at Hillcrest High School. Marge helped design the uniforms and colors for the new school. Later she worked in advertising.



Marge was known for her quick wit, exceptionally large vocabulary, saying it like it is, and her ability to connect with people, particularly perfect strangers. Over her lifetime, she enjoyed gardening, reading, visiting with friends and family, writing letters to the editor, decorating her home, a good cheeseburger, television, and refereeing football games from her family room sofa. She often attributed her long life to a spoonful of Skippy peanut butter every day. She was especially proud of her 71-year marriage.



Marge is predeceased by her parents and her brother Charles and sister Josephine. She is survived by her husband; her two sons, Richard (Jackie) and Gary (Kathy); her seven grandchildren Brian (Carly), Laura (Dave), Eric (Rose), Rachael, Riker, Reve, and Riley; three great grandchildren Legan, Jade, and Kindan; and her sister-in-law Dee.



Her entire family will miss her greatly. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services will be held at this time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store