nee, Lovell, of Des Plaines, formerly of Saddlebrook Farms and Chicago, passed away on June 5, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of Ferdinand G. Weber for almost 73 years. Loving mother of George R. Weber and William T. (Christine) Weber. Cherished grandmother of William and Sharon. Dear sister of the late Mae (Charles) Frisch, the late Charlotte (Jerry) Dacy, and the late Arthur Lovell.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.