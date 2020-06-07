Marjorie Annamae Weber
nee, Lovell, of Des Plaines, formerly of Saddlebrook Farms and Chicago, passed away on June 5, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of Ferdinand G. Weber for almost 73 years. Loving mother of George R. Weber and William T. (Christine) Weber. Cherished grandmother of William and Sharon. Dear sister of the late Mae (Charles) Frisch, the late Charlotte (Jerry) Dacy, and the late Arthur Lovell.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
