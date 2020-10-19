1/1
Marjorie B. Stone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie B. Stone, nee Mandelbaum, age 91, of Highland Park, a retired social studies teacher in the Chicago Public Schools, taught at the Ravinia Nursery School in Highland Park for many years, and a long-time board member of the Erikson Institute; beloved wife for 63 years of the late Sherwin J. Stone; loving mother of Jeffrey (Ellyn) Stone and Susan (Jonathan Kahn) Stone; adored grandmother of Samuel (Midori), Becca, Leah, and Myles; devoted daughter of the late David and the late Mildred Mandelbaum; dear sister of the late Burton Mandelbaum; cherished cousin of Barbara Mason and treasured friend to many. The family wishes to acknowledge Marjorie's extraordinary caregivers, Barbara and Mariono. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be livestreamed and recorded at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click onto Marjorie's photograph and scroll down to Service Details to view the service. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to the Erikson Institute, www.erikson.edu. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved