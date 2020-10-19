Marjorie B. Stone, nee Mandelbaum, age 91, of Highland Park, a retired social studies teacher in the Chicago Public Schools, taught at the Ravinia Nursery School in Highland Park for many years, and a long-time board member of the Erikson Institute; beloved wife for 63 years of the late Sherwin J. Stone; loving mother of Jeffrey (Ellyn) Stone and Susan (Jonathan Kahn) Stone; adored grandmother of Samuel (Midori), Becca, Leah, and Myles; devoted daughter of the late David and the late Mildred Mandelbaum; dear sister of the late Burton Mandelbaum; cherished cousin of Barbara Mason and treasured friend to many. The family wishes to acknowledge Marjorie's extraordinary caregivers, Barbara and Mariono. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be livestreamed and recorded at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click onto Marjorie's photograph and scroll down to Service Details to view the service. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to the Erikson Institute, www.erikson.edu
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.