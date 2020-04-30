|
Marjorie Barron, nee Shapira, 89; beloved wife for 62 years of the late Howard; devoted mother of Ellen (Joel) Feldman and Laurie (Michael Yelnosky) Barron; cherished grandmother of Ilana Beth (Jeffrey) Gross, Rebecca Leah (Robert) Schur, Samuel Martin Yelnosky and Hannah Ada Yelnosky; dear sister of the late Corinne (late Paul) Leopold; caring sister-in-law of the late Barbara (Bernard) Baum; treasured aunt of Mark (Jacque) Leopold, Robert (Wanda) Leopold, Kathy (Stephen) Rosenblat, and Richard (Wendy) Baum; loving daughter of the late Lillian and Richard Shapira; fond daughter-in-law of the late Ada and Irwin Barron. Marjorie graduated from the University of Chicago Lab School in 1946. She attended The College at the University of Chicago and graduated with a bachelor's degree from Smith College in 1952. She earned a master's degree in learning disabilities from Northeastern Illinois University and taught for over 20 years. Margie married Howie, her high school sweetheart and love of her life, in 1953. She was an active volunteer for numerous organizations, including the Highland Park Hospital Auxiliary and the Great Books Program. Margie was completely devoted to her family and friends and will be deeply missed. Services are private by necessity. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Vision for Tomorrow Foundation, www.visionfortomorrow.org, or the Illinois Chapter, www.alz.org/illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020