Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
Marjorie C. Blume

Marjorie C. Blume Obituary
Marjorie C. Blume, age 79, of Naperville. Beloved wife of Dennis. Loving mother of Rick (Robin) Nielsen and Randy (Peggy) Nielsen. Step-mother of Ben (Christiane) Blume, Alec (Gina) Blume and Eileen (Jay) Gavin. Devoted grandmother of Rachael, Trenton, Kirsten, Jennifer, Eric, Alicia, Ashley, Nat, Katie, AJ, Casi, Bethany, Jamie and Paige. Great-grandmother of Penny and Flo. Devoted sister of Diane (Gary) Fischer. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marjorie's memory may be made to Crossroads Christian Youth Center, 49W294 US Hwy 30, Big Rock, IL 60511 (crossroadscyc.com). Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home 630-964-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
