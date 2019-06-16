Home

Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue
Franklin Park, IL 60131
(847) 678-1950
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue
Franklin Park, IL 60131
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue
Franklin Park, IL 60131
Bornhoeft , Marjorie C nee Ulrich, 96. Beloved wife of the late Fritz, "Fred" "Mike", Bornhoeft. Dear sister of Francelia Ulrich and Ramona Strech. Aunt of Molly (Keith) McGhee. Great aunt of Mary McGhee. Great great aunt of Silbi Jones and Houston Patrick. Visitation, Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral, Monday, June 17, 2019 10:00 am at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home & Crematorium, 9568 Belmont Ave., Franklin Park. Interment at Randhill Park Cemetery. For info please call (847) 678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com

Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
