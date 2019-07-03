Home

Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home
320 W. Central Rd.
Mt. Prospect, IL
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd., (Rt 83) & Lincoln St.
Mt. Prospect, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd., (Rt 83) & Lincoln St.
Mt. Prospect, IL
Marjorie C. Burke Obituary
Marjorie "Marge" C. Burke nee Haske age 91 of Mt. Prospect. Beloved wife of Don Burke; loving mother of Matthew (Rachel) Burke, David Burke and Donna (Patrick) Dolan; cherished grandmother of Madeleine, Andrew and Michael; fond aunt of many nieces , nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Visitation Sunday July 7, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Monday July 8, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd., (Rt 83) & Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Robert J. Loftus Scholarship Fund, c/o St. Raymond de Penafort Church, 301 S. I-Oka Ave., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 3, 2019
