Marjorie c. Krueger
Marjorie Carol Krueger, nee Gandy, went home to be with her Lord on May 26th, 2020, Bruno's schatzie for 61 years. Loved by her children Michael, Marla, and Kristen (Tom), and grandchildren Anna, Brett, Karen, Chad (Vaughn), Amy (John), Ellen, AJ and Morgan, great-grandchildren Hunter and Paisley, sister of Joseph. Family was her joy and focus in life. She loved reading and meeting with her book club friends, playing Mah-Jongg, and participating in Trinity Church activities.

Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial to World Vision, P.O. Box 9716, Federal Way, WA 98063, Salvation Army, 615 Slaters Ln., Alexandria, VA 22313, and Trinity Lutheran, 11500 German Church Road, Burr Ridge, IL 60527. www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
