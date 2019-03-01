|
Born: Halifax, Nova Scotia to Nathaniel and Teresa Fleming, January 12, 1923 Gone Fishin': Chicago, IL February 27, 2019Beloved wife of Richard R. Callahan; intriguing "Ma" of Richard Jr. (Bic), Patrick (Gale), Callahan, and Margie (Dave) Crawford; entertaining Grandma to Tim, Kit and Peter Callahan, and Ryne (Tracy), Katherine (Kevin), and Collin (Natalie) Crawford; Great Grandma to players yet to-be-named; loving sister to the late Teresa, and sister-in-law Leona; Auntie Margie to a multitude; and ruthless Mahjong partner of Catherine. Musician, artist, comic and decorator--she could do it all, EXCEPT COOK. Married 71 years (never found the right poison). Raised three children with no permanent scars. She will be missed but, oh Lord, never forgotten! Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral service Monday, 10:00 a.m. at Cooney Funeral Home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to of choice are appreciated. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2019