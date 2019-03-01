Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Callahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Catherine Callahan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marjorie Catherine Callahan Obituary
Born: Halifax, Nova Scotia to Nathaniel and Teresa Fleming, January 12, 1923 Gone Fishin': Chicago, IL February 27, 2019Beloved wife of Richard R. Callahan; intriguing "Ma" of Richard Jr. (Bic), Patrick (Gale), Callahan, and Margie (Dave) Crawford; entertaining Grandma to Tim, Kit and Peter Callahan, and Ryne (Tracy), Katherine (Kevin), and Collin (Natalie) Crawford; Great Grandma to players yet to-be-named; loving sister to the late Teresa, and sister-in-law Leona; Auntie Margie to a multitude; and ruthless Mahjong partner of Catherine. Musician, artist, comic and decorator--she could do it all, EXCEPT COOK. Married 71 years (never found the right poison). Raised three children with no permanent scars. She will be missed but, oh Lord, never forgotten! Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral service Monday, 10:00 a.m. at Cooney Funeral Home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to of choice are appreciated. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now