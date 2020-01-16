|
1936-2019 Marjorie Custin was born Marjorie Crandall in Springfield, Illinois. She grew up in Midland, Michigan with her parents Nancy and Jack (Charles) Crandall and her younger sister Nina.
She attended Michigan State University but moved to the Chicago area in the late 1950's to attend secretarial school. Always independent, she lived in the Eleanor residence for working women in Chicago. At a social mixer she met Wolfgang Filusch, a graduate student at nearby Northwestern University. They married in 1958 and had three daughters – Dorothy, Joyce, and Paula in Evanston, Illinois.
In the next chapter of her life she met and married Jack Custin and enjoyed a career working for several companies, retiring from Houghton Mifflin.
Her dazzling smile always invited everyone to join her in enjoying music, art, being with friends, going out to dinner, and lots and lots of dancing! She was a strong woman who overcame challenges while passing along optimism and joy to everyone she met.
Following a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease, she joined her loved ones who preceded her in death including her daughter Paula, husband Jack, and sister Nina.
We are all grateful to have had Marjorie in our lives and she has left us with many happy memories.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 16, 2020