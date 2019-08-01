|
|
Marjorie "Marge" E. Bachert, 92, of Aurora/Montgomery, Illinois passed away peacefully into her Savior's arms on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Alden Gardens of Waterford. She was born on November 22, 1926 to Frederick and Ella (Glouer) Miller, and graduated from Bardwell Elementary School and East Aurora High School, class of 1944. On June 24, 1950, Marge married Raymond P. Bachert, and they were blessed with 69 years of marriage, never speaking a harsh word to one another.
She was a life-long member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and School where she served on many Boards, Committees and Ministries, including Sanctuary Staff, LWML, Cemetery Board, Wit Knits, Choir Mothers, Room Mothers, and Girl Scouts as local Troop Leader. Marge also served on the Board of Directors for YWCA, and was an active volunteer in numerous other community organizations including P.E.O., Aurora Women's Club, Mutual Ground, and Child Welfare Society where she co-managed Copley Hospital's Gift Corner. In addition, Marge was employed at Aurora National Bank as a Draft Teller before leaving to raise her family.
As a faithful servant of Christ, Marge was a dedicated wife, mother, Gram and Uma, selflessly giving her time and unconditional love in numerous ways. She spent countless hours on cold soccer fields rooting for her grandchildren, and in loud gymnasiums and dark auditoriums applauding "Uma's dancer." She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, both old and new, always thinking of others instead of herself. Marge was the family historian as well as steadfast prayer warrior. All who knew her looked forward to Marge's mouth-watering pies, scrumptious cookies, and delicious coffee cakes. Her home-cooked meals were second to none. She was also known for her sewing skills and hand-knitted afghans, dishtowels, and sweaters, many of which she gave to the disadvantaged.
In her free time, Marge enjoyed baking, reading, cheering for the Cubs, and teaching herself how to use her iPad and computer. She was an accomplished bridge player who belonged to several clubs, and an avid golfer who thoroughly enjoyed spending Monday mornings with her fellow Ladies Golf League members at Valley Green.
Marge is survived by her beloved husband, Ray; daughters, Linda Bachert of Chicago, Paula Bachert of Indianapolis, and Nancy (Robert) Gilpin of Aurora; grandchildren, Megan Mercer of St. Louis, Benjamin Mercer of Indianapolis, and Katerina Gilpin of Aurora; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Eugene Miller.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 85 S. Constitution, Aurora, Illinois. Interment will follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Montgomery, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church and School or Lutheran Bible Translators.
For online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 1, 2019