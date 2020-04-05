|
|
Marjorie E. Thiel nee Erickson, 86, of Oak Brook. Beloved wife of Wilbert "Bill" Thiel; loving mother of Elizabeth, Eric (Patrice) and Mary; cherished grandmother of Jenna and Gillian Engfer and Benjamin and Anna Thiel; sister of Warren (Norma) Erickson; aunt of four nieces and nephews. Services to be arranged. Private interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested for Lutheran Social Services of Illinois, 1001 E. Touhy Ave., Suite 50, Des Plaines, IL 60018. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Funeral Home. Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020