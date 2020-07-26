Marjorie Elizabeth Hunt nee Fox, age 94, of Oak Park; loving mother of Phillip Devin Hunt; cherished grandmother of Amanda Claire Hunt, Evelyn Layla Hunt, Lillian Isabelle Hunt and the late Thomas Kevin Hunt; loving companion of William Bruce Kyes; beloved aunt of Janet (Kelena) Roberts and James Minkin; dear sister of the late Dorothy Minkin. Marjorie attended the Art Institute of Chicago. Her paintings were exhibited and sold in the Gallery. She was a gifted singer, and a published poet including Poetry Magazine and many other publications. At the age of 50 she took ownership of Plants Alive! in Hyde Park, and together with her partner Bruce ran the business for 35 more years winning numerous awards for original design. She won the grand prize at Navy Pier for an exhibit at the Chicago Garden and Flower Show. Services and interment at Concordia Cemetery, Forest Park, IL are private. She will be laid to rest with her grandson Thomas.





