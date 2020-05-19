Marjorie Ellen Baker
Marjorie Ellen Baker, age 88, of Evanston, beloved wife of the late Dr. Howard Baker; loving mother of Stuart (late Janet Ehman-Baker), Bob (Jill) Baker and Michael Baker; adored grandmother of Brigitte and Nathan Baker; devoted daughter of the late Mary and Nate Karasik; dear sister of Laurel (late Alan) Jacobs; treasured aunt of Terry (Jeff) Wilner, Ellen (George) Trauten, and Tom Jacobs; proud great aunt of Julie (Ben) Wilner-Lewis and Jennifer (Eric) Wilner-Miranda, Daniel Trauten and the late Meghan (Matt) Bolon.

She led a dignified and incredible life. Marjorie was a great neighbor and citizen. She was a friend and impressed all who knew her. She was a teacher and a lifelong learner. She was a strong supporter of the arts and humanities and enjoyed her symphony concerts. She embraced and adapted to the world's social and technological changes in an admirable way and it helped her lead an independent life in her home for 19 years after the loss of her husband. She inspired many and will be missed by all.

A memorial service is being planned but will be limited to the immediate family. Donations can be made to the Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Chicago Symphony or the charity of your choice. For additional information: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
