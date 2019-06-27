Home

Barr Funeral Home & Cremation Services
6222 N. Broadway
Chicago, IL 60660
773-743-4034
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barr Funeral Home & Cremation Services
6222 N. Broadway
Chicago, IL 60660
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gertrude Catholic Church
1420 W. Granville
Chicago, IL
View Map
Marjorie Feld Obituary
Marjorie Feld (nee Heintz) passed away at home on June 17. Devoted wife for 60 years of John. Beloved sister of Libby Heintz. Loving mother of Cathy (Glenn) Shipp, Carol (Jeffrey) Clennon, John Jr. (Malissa), Mary Ellen Rapp, and Bill (Tina). Cherished grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 2. Memorial Gathering Friday June 28th 4–8pm at Barr Funeral Home, 6222 N. Broadway, Chicago. Funeral Mass Saturday June 29th 11:00am at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, 1420 W. Granville, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Illinois Elks Children's Care Corporation, 1201 N. Main St., PO Box 222, Chatham, IL 62629 (www.IllinoisElksCCC.org) in Marj's honor would be appreciated. For information call Barr Funeral Home (773) 743-4034 or leave a condolence at BarrFuneralHome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 27, 2019
