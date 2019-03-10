|
Marjorie Friedman, nee Levin, 96, beloved wife of the late Irving; loving mother of Spencer (Karla) and Marc (Toni) Friedman; cherished grandma of Serri (Matt), Eric, Elizabeth (Chris), and Emily; adored great grandma of Mazy, Logan, Wiley, Oskar, Marleigh and Bodhi; caring sister of Rochelle Niederman and the late Muriel Siet; special mother-in-law of Deborah Friedman. Chapel Service 12:15 PM Monday at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Hts. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. For Information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019