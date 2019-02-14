Home

Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 637-4441
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
5005 S. Wolf Rd.
Western Springs, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:15 AM
Marjorie J. Harrington

Marjorie J. Harrington Obituary
Marjorie "Marge" J. Harrington, nee Whitting, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert E. Loving mother of Robert (Patti), Daniel (Mary Lou), George (Mary), Karen, Joanne (Kieran) Madden, and Patrick (Marigayle); proud grandmother of Robert (Harmony), Maura (Jeff) Koppy, Emily, Dan, Megan (Brian) Holoubek, Colleen, Brian (Libby), Michael, Michael Madden (fiancé Angela Zhao), Erin Madden, Patrick, Kevin, Peggy, Kitty, and Jimmy; great-grandmother of 8; dear sister of the late George Whitting; and loving godmother of Neil Harrington and Nancy W. Faber; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday at St. John of the Cross Church 5005 S. Wolf Rd., Western Springs from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of the Resurrection at 11:15 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of Colleen Harrington to Bethshan Association, 12927 Monitor Avenue, Palos Heights, IL. 60463; Bethshan.org. Arrangements entrusted to Peterson-Bassi Chapels. Information 773.637.4441
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2019
