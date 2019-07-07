Home

Marjorie Jane Sutton

Marjorie Jane Sutton Obituary
Marge passed peacefully on June 27, 2019, in the presence of her husband, Lewis M. and children "Mac" Lewis M., Jr., "Beth" Elizabeth J. and "Steve" Stephen A.. Lew and Marge were about to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Lew says, "After a lifetime together, I will always remember Marge as my young bride."A longtime resident of Saint Charles, Illinois, Marge was reared in Wheaton, Illinois, by her parents Phil and Jane Tuttle. She graduated from Wheaton Community High School (1965) and Drake University (BS ED 1969). Marge taught English at Larson Jr HS in Elgin, Illinois. She and her family lived in Budd Lake, New Jersey and Layton, Utah, before returning to Illinois to reside in Saint Charles in 1987. Marge was preceded in death by her mother, father and brother, Stephen J. Services will be private. Memoriam may be made to the Pets In The Classroom program at www.petsintheclassroom.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019
