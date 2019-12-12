Home

Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
10134 S. Longwood Dr.
Marjorie L. Cullen Obituary
Marjorie L. Cullen (nee Thelen) 84. Beloved wife of 62 years to George Cullen. Loving mother of Mary Beth (Richard) Marston, Maureen (the late Robert) Thomas, Patricia Cullen, Thomas (Lori) Cullen, Michael (Anne) Cullen and Molly (Kenneth) House. Dear Nana of Matthew (Carly) and Megan Connor, Patrick (Maddie), Michael and Grace Thomas, Ava, Jack, Will, Kaitlyn, and Michael Cullen, Kathryn and Luke House and the late Bridget Cullen. Sister of Bernard (Barbara), Donald Thelen and Patricia (John) Littleton. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave, Chicago to St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. for Mass 10:00 a.m. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00 -8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Bridget Anne Cullen Memorial Scholarship c/o Mother McAuley High School 3737 West 99th Street Chicago, Il 60655 or https://53816.thankyou4caring.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=298. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019
