1/
Marjorie L. Grimes
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Laverne Grimes, 95 years old of Glenview, IL passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Theresa's Home Care, Libertyville, IL. Marjorie was born November 4, 1924 in Gary, IN, the daughter of the late Ralph and Marjorie (nèe Aubright) Whitman. A talented artist, she studied fashion design first at the Art Institute of Chicago and then attended Indiana University, where she graduated in elementary education at the age of 20. Later, she would earn her master's degree from National College of Education. She married during World War II and lived in various places before settling in Glenview to raise her family.

She was a loving, born teacher who taught in the Glenview school system for over 30 years. She provided enrichment and encouragement to all of her pupils through her dedication and creativity. In retirement, she became a world traveler and toured over 30 countries. Some of her fondest memories were of summer vacations in Door County, holidays, and celebrations with her family.

She is survived by her son, James (Diane) Grimes; her grandchildren, Travis and Kelly Grimes; and many extended family, former students, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Robert Grimes and her brother, Wade Whitman.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a Memorial Service commencing at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Inurnment will immediately follow in Highland Memorial Park, Libertyville, IL. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to The Chicago Lighthouse at www.chicagolighthouse.org or 222 Waukegan Rd., Glenview, IL 60025. Please sign the online guestbook for Marjorie at www.strangfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in PL-North on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Inurnment
Highland Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved