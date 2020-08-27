Marjorie Laverne Grimes, 95 years old of Glenview, IL passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Theresa's Home Care, Libertyville, IL. Marjorie was born November 4, 1924 in Gary, IN, the daughter of the late Ralph and Marjorie (nèe Aubright) Whitman. A talented artist, she studied fashion design first at the Art Institute of Chicago and then attended Indiana University, where she graduated in elementary education at the age of 20. Later, she would earn her master's degree from National College of Education. She married during World War II and lived in various places before settling in Glenview to raise her family.
She was a loving, born teacher who taught in the Glenview school system for over 30 years. She provided enrichment and encouragement to all of her pupils through her dedication and creativity. In retirement, she became a world traveler and toured over 30 countries. Some of her fondest memories were of summer vacations in Door County, holidays, and celebrations with her family.
She is survived by her son, James (Diane) Grimes; her grandchildren, Travis and Kelly Grimes; and many extended family, former students, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Robert Grimes and her brother, Wade Whitman.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a Memorial Service commencing at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Inurnment will immediately follow in Highland Memorial Park, Libertyville, IL. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to The Chicago Lighthouse at www.chicagolighthouse.org
or 222 Waukegan Rd., Glenview, IL 60025.
