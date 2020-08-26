1/1
Marjorie L. Grimes
Marjorie Laverne Grimes, 95 of Glenview, IL. Died Sun., Aug. 23, 2020. Cherished daughter of the late Ralph and Marjorie (nèe Aubright) Grimes. Beloved mother of James (Diane) Grimes. Loving grandmother of Travis and Kelly Grimes. Fond sister to the late Wade Whitman. Wife to the late Robert Grimes. She taught in the Glenview school system for over 30 years. Mem. Vis. 10-10:30 a.m. with a Mem. Serv. commencing at 10:30 a.m. Sat., Aug, 29, 2020 at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Inurnment will immediately follow in Highland Memorial Park, Libertyville, IL. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to The Chicago Lighthouse at www.chicagolighthouse.org or 222 Waukegan Rd., Glenview, IL 60025. Please sign the online guestbook for Marjorie at www.strangfh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
29
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch
29
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch
29
Inurnment
Highland Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
August 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
