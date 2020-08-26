Marjorie Laverne Grimes, 95 of Glenview, IL. Died Sun., Aug. 23, 2020. Cherished daughter of the late Ralph and Marjorie (nèe Aubright) Grimes. Beloved mother of James (Diane) Grimes. Loving grandmother of Travis and Kelly Grimes. Fond sister to the late Wade Whitman. Wife to the late Robert Grimes. She taught in the Glenview school system for over 30 years. Mem. Vis. 10-10:30 a.m. with a Mem. Serv. commencing at 10:30 a.m. Sat., Aug, 29, 2020 at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Inurnment will immediately follow in Highland Memorial Park, Libertyville, IL. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to The Chicago Lighthouse at www.chicagolighthouse.org
or 222 Waukegan Rd., Glenview, IL 60025. Please sign the online guestbook for Marjorie at www.strangfh.com
