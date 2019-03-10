Home

Marjorie L. Swanson

Marjorie L. Swanson Obituary
Marjorie L. Swanson, age 93, of Lombard, Illinois daughter of the late Ernest and Bernice (nee Hodge) Kent. Beloved wife of the late Earl E. (Bud) Swanson, Jr. Mother of Grace Swanson (Robert Pastiak), Larry Swanson (Julie Elbrecht), Earl E. Swanson, III (Pamela Ruble), Ronald Swanson (Barbara Ekis) and Jennifer (Swanson) (Robert) Miller and grandmother of 16, great grandmother of 10 and younger sister of Evelyn (Kent) Overacker. Visitation will be held March 16, Noon to 5:00pm with a funeral service at 4 :00 pm at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St, Lombard, IL – WEAR RED!
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
