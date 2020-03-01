|
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McGann Hay, Granger Chapel
Vigil
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM
McGann Hay, Granger Chapel
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Marjorie Lane Bycraft
1939 - 2020
GRANGER, IN -- Marjorie Lane Bycraft died peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in the loving care of her family at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, Indiana after a courageous battle with cancer.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband John Bycraft III and is survived by her four children, Robert (Camille) Bycraft, John Bycraft IV, Mark (Jeanne) Bycraft and Laura (Timothy) Keller. Marjorie is also survived by her six siblings, George Lane, SJ, Michael (Patricia) Lane, Joseph (Kerstin) Lane, Martin (Carol) Lane, Laura (Hubert) O'Brien, and Gregory (Anna Marie) Lane and by her eight adoring grandchildren, Bridget Bycraft, Gregory Bycraft, Nicholas Bycraft, Lindsey Bycraft, Darcy Keller, Hadley Keller, Keelin Keller and John Brogan Keller.
Born in Chicago, Illinois on June 7, 1939, she was the daughter of the late George A. Lane and Julia "Jewel" Kenney Lane. Marjorie grew up in St. Gertrude's parish in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago. She attended the Convent of the Sacred Heart (Sheridan Road) for elementary and high school, graduating in the class of 1957. She went on to Manhattanville College of the Sacred Heart in Purchase, New York, graduating in the class of 1961. Marjorie had a special place in her heart for the sisters of the Sacred Heart and was the epitome of a Sacred Heart girl.
Marjorie's childhood centered around St. Gertrude's parish, Sacred Heart - Sheridan Road and the bustling family home on Glenlake Avenue. As the oldest daughter in a large household, Marjorie provided motherly love and guidance to her siblings throughout their childhoods, continuing on throughout their lives. Marjorie was blessed with many examples of love and care, including Aunt Josephine, Aunt Loddie and Aunt Kate, but her parents were her ultimate role models. Her mother was her inspiration and an example of a life of love, joy and giving to others.
Marjorie met John Bycraft through her brother Michael. John was a classmate of Michael's at Loyola Academy and a friend of the family. John had been to the busy Lane home as a teenager but John and Marjorie did not begin dating until after each returned to Chicago after college. Marjorie and John were married at St. Gertrude's in 1964 and began their lives together in an apartment in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The family moved to Northbrook, Illinois and then Phoenix, Arizona before settling in South Bend, Indiana in 1975. Marjorie and John remained in the same South Bend home on Garland Road for the rest of their lives.
Through gorgeous holidays celebrated at home to daily family dinners, Marjorie showed her love of family. She cared deeply about the lives of her children and grandchildren. Each received individual attention and had their own special relationship with her. When her husband fell ill, Marjorie spent the last six years of John's life by his side, tirelessly and lovingly caring for him.
In addition to raising her family, Marjorie was always very involved in charitable and cultural organizations, including Christ Child Society of South Bend, Misericordia Heart of Mercy, Order of Malta, Women's Care Center of South Bend, Chapin Street Clinic (Sister Maura Brannick Health Center), Snite Museum of Art and Hoosier Art Patrons. Marjorie was modest and quick to credit others, but she was a quiet community leader holding board and other leadership positions in many of these organizations. Marjorie was the first recipient of the Christ Child Society's Mary Virginia Merrick Award for unselfishly giving her time and talents to the Christ Child Society, which annually provides clothing to thousands of needy children in the South Bend area.
Marjorie shared wonderful times with John, their children and grandchildren at their beach home in South Haven, Michigan. Marjorie cherished her many, many dear friends from all aspects of her life. Their love for her was reflected in the outpouring of support that she received throughout her illness as well as her husband's illness. She was grateful for the care provided to her during her illness by the doctors, nurses and staff on her medical team.
Marjorie gracefully lived a life of love, faith and gratitude.
Visitation will take place on Friday, March 6 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (vigil service at 6:00 p.m.) at McGann Hay Funeral Home, 13260 State Road 23, Granger, IN 46530. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN 46530 on Saturday, March 7, visitation at 9:30 a.m. and mass at 10:30 a.m. Gravesite services and burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to make contributions to Christ Child Society of South Bend, PO Box 1286, South Bend, IN 46624 or Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660.
To send condolences to the family log on to: www.mcgannhay.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
