Marjorie Leonard nee Hattersley, age 97, of Wilmette. Known as "Moose" to her sons Jack (AJ), Mike (Cathy), Tim (Patty), and Kevin (Laura) Leonard. A load of fun to 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Visitation: Monday, July 29, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 1077 Tower Road Winnetka, Illinois 60093.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019