Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
For more information about
Marjorie Leonard
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
1077 Tower Road
Winnetka, IL
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
1077 Tower Road
Winnetka, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Leonard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Leonard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Leonard Obituary
Marjorie Leonard nee Hattersley, age 97, of Wilmette. Known as "Moose" to her sons Jack (AJ), Mike (Cathy), Tim (Patty), and Kevin (Laura) Leonard. A load of fun to 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Visitation: Monday, July 29, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 1077 Tower Road Winnetka, Illinois 60093.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now