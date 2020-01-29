Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Marjorie Mary Suddie Obituary
Marjorie Mary Suddie, 88, passed away on January 24, 2020, from complications at the end of her long battle with heart failure and dementia. She is survived by her children Thomas E. Sawatzki, Cynthia M (George A.) Herrejon, and John A. Sawatzki; her grandchildren Eric D. Sawatzki, Vanessa and Grant Herrejon; her sister Virginia Tierney and was a loving aunt to Janice Breuer and Cheryl Parrish. She is predeceased by her parents, Guido and Zeline Giannini, and her sisters Jean Giannini and Natalie O'Rourke, her first husband and father of her children Albert E. Sawatzki and her second husband Eugene F. Suddie. She loved reading the National Geographic magazine and devoted her life to the care of her children. She worked as a nurse's aide at Swedish Covenant Hospital and as a clothing merchandise clerk at Wieboldt's Department Store. A visitation will be held on February 1, 2020 at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL, 60625, from 3-8pm. Cremation to follow. Interment Private. For more information please call 773-561-6874.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020
