Marjorie "Honey" Proctor, nee Kessler, age 98. Beloved wife of the late Meyer. Loving mother of Cathy (Ignacio Tejeda) Burnett, Elizabeth (John Chiera) Proctor, and Michael Proctor. Proud grandmother of Chip (Victoria) Burnett, Jacqueline Burnett, Matthew (Jacquelyn) Chiera, Michelle Chiera, Emma Proctor, Benjamin (Akiko) Loth, Gregory Tejeda, and the late Christopher Tejeda. Cherished great grandmother of Caylon Gwinn, Tyler, Meira, and Aaron Burnett. Dear sister of the late Leonard Kessler. Private graveside services will be held and a memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shir Tikvah General Fund, 1424 W. 183rd Street, Homewood, IL 60430, www.shir-tikvah-homewood.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2020