N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map

Marjorie Stewart

Marjorie Stewart Obituary
Marjorie Stewart nee Tessman, 84, born and raised in Chicago and currently of The Lutheran Home, Arlington Heights and former longtime Northbrook resident, passed away March 8, 2020. Beloved wife for 56 years of the late Paul W. Stewart; loving mother of Jeffrey (Linda) and Laura (Bryant) Waites; cherished grandmother of Jenna (Diego), Emily, Melissa and Kyle; proud great grandmother of Rosalie and Sierra. Marjorie was a member for over 40 years of Sweet Adelines Melodeers Chorus of Northbrook. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12 from 10 am until time of the service at 12 Noon at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 9, 2020
