Marjorie Stewart nee Tessman, 84, born and raised in Chicago and currently of The Lutheran Home, Arlington Heights and former longtime Northbrook resident, passed away March 8, 2020. Beloved wife for 56 years of the late Paul W. Stewart; loving mother of Jeffrey (Linda) and Laura (Bryant) Waites; cherished grandmother of Jenna (Diego), Emily, Melissa and Kyle; proud great grandmother of Rosalie and Sierra. Marjorie was a member for over 40 years of Sweet Adelines Melodeers Chorus of Northbrook. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12 from 10 am until time of the service at 12 Noon at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 9, 2020