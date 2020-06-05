Marjory Boyd
1922 - 2020
Marjory Catherine Boyd, 98 years of age, resident of Broadview for 52 years, passed in the presence of her family and loved ones on June 4, 2020. She was born on March 24, 1922 in Huntsville, MO, the youngest of six children. She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne W. Boyd.

She was the loving mother of Leon, Jeffrey (Patricia), Allan (Barbara), Vicki Janke (Mike), and Brent Boyd. Marjory is also survived by her five grandchildren and great granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of MARJORY BOYD and sent to Sam Nowak, Director of Accounting, CANATA ADULT LIFE SERVICES, 8700 West 31st Street, Brookfield, Illinois, 60513.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.
