Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Vail Room at Lake Forest Place
Marjory Everson


1926 - 2019
Marjory Everson Obituary
Marjory W. Everson, wife of the late Leonard C. Everson, died peacefully in her home at Lake Forest Place on October 2, 2019. Her son Charlie, of Chicago, was at her side. Marjory the daughter of Charles and Ella Whitty was born in New Orleans on February 11, 1926. She received a B.S. in Chemistry from L.S.U. in 1946 and moved to New York City. Marjory and Len married in 1952. Except for a brief detour in Detroit, they lived in the New York area until moving to Lake Forest in 1975. Marjory was a parishioner and volunteer at the Church of the Holy Spirit for over four decades. She was well versed in current affairs, an avid reader of fiction, and highly regarded for her craftsmanship in needle point. Marjory's older son, Mark, lives in Mississippi. Four grandchildren and two great grandchildren are scattered across the country. A daughter, Meg, was murdered in 1982. Len died in 1999. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 12th at 11 am in the Vail Room at Lake Forest Place. Memorial gifts may be made to the Church of the Holy Spirit, 400 E. Westminster Ave, Lake Forest, IL 60045. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 10, 2019
