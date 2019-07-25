On Sunday, July 7, 2019, Marjory Halvorsen Catoire, loving wife and mother of three children, grandmother of seven, passed away at the age of 90 in Overland Park, Kansas. Marjory was a long time Evanston resident, born to Helen (Lockwood) and Elder Halvorsen. She, along with her brother Charles Halvorsen, were involved in the Haven Junior High and Evanston Township High School drama departments. Marjory pursued this passion after her 1946 high school graduation at the University of Illinois, graduating in 1950 with honors: Bronze Tablet; Mortar Board; Torch; Phi Beta Kappa; Alpha Lambda Delta; Arepo; Mask and Bauble; National Collegiate Players; Sigma Delta Pi; Zeta Pi Eta; Illini Theater Guild Manager, General manager, board and cast; WILL; Orchesis; Terrapin; Spanish Club; University of Illinois Scholarship Key and Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority member. She received her Master of Arts degree from Northwestern University in 1963. Marj was full of life, quick to laugh, caring, strong, smart and accomplished. Marjory was preceded in death by her brother, Charles, father and mother Helen and Elder, and her husband, Douglas. She is survived by her three children Pam (Ron) Piarowski, Phil (Erin) Catoire and Michele Catoire. Awesome grandma to Tina and Marc Piarowski; Renee, Charlie, and Nicholas Catoire; and Cheyenne and Dakota Catoire-Higgins. Arrangements were handled by McGilley & Frye Funeral Home in Olathe, Kansas. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Andrews Chapel, Northminster Presbyterian Church in Evanston. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to in Marj's memory. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019