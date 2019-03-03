|
Son of the late Marko and Tona; husband of the late Mary (nee Aranza); beloved father of Mark (Lorraine), John (Lena), Susan (Dan) Sandra, Nancy (Howard), the late Matthew, and the late Luke (Sheila), Peter (Mila), Paul and Mary Ann; dear brother to the late John (Dorothy), Sr. Bernadine, Joseph (Delores), and Oliva; he is survived by his brothers Peter and Simon, and his sister Rosanda (the late Kenneth) Swift. Mark was a grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend to many and will be missed by all. Visitation March 9, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the 11 a.m. Mass at St. Jerome Croatian Catholic Church located at 2823 S. Princeton Ave Chicago, Il. In lieu of flowers, donations to . For Info (312)225-8500 or www.colettasonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019