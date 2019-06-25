Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:15 AM
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Mark A. Wozny


Mark A. Wozny Obituary
Loving husband of Jan B. Wozny (nee Milke); proud father of Mark Daniel (Kasia) Wozny, Jeffery (Regina) Wozny, Eric (Crystal) Wozny, Michael (Jill) Wozny, John (Johanna) Wozny, and Joel (Sarah) Wozny; cherished grandfather of Parker, Morgan, Gina, Emma, Jeffrey, Eric Jr., Trever, Taylor, Ian, Ava, Ella, Hailey, Natalya, Sabrina, Hunter, and Madalyn; loving son of Sophie (The Late Victor Eiden) Wozny and the late Eugene Wozny; loving brother of Bruce (Cindy) Wozny, Carol (Al) Johnson, Sue (the late Bernie) Smolenski, Cindy (Ed) Allison, Laura Leahy, and the late Stephen Wozny; beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews; fond cousin and friend of many. Funeral services will be held on, Thursday, June 27th, at 9:15am from Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60646, to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church for a funeral mass at 10:00am. Interment St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26th, from 3:00pm to 8:00pm. For more information, please call (773) 774-4100 or visit www.malecandsonsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 25, 2019
