Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
For more information about
Mark Wrobel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel
7740 S. Western Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel
7740 S. Western Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Wrobel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark A. Wrobel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mark A. Wrobel Obituary
Mark A. Wrobel, age 59. Devoted father of Markus, Marelyn, Walt and John. Cherished son of Rita and the late Frank J. Wrobel. Loving brother of Roberta Wrobel. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Longtime member of IBEW Local #134 and owner of 1st Class Entertainment. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral visitation Thursday 9 AM until time Mass, 10 AM at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Ave. Chicago, 60620. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Download Now