Mark Boratto, 54, of Crystal Lake, passed away unexpectedly October 29, 2020. He was born August 22, 1966 in Chicago, the son of Ampelio and the late Joanne Boratto. Mark is survived by his wife, Kelly; his daughters, Madeline and Anabelle; siblings, Nina Boratto and Nick (Christine) Boratto; and his nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, November 6, from 3-7 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake. The funeral Mass will be held for family at Resurrection Catholic Church, Woodstock. For full obituary and online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com
or call 815-459-3411 for information.