|
|
Mark Charles Van Cleave passed into eternal life on Dec. 5, 2019 with his adoring family by his side. Mark was born June 15, 1958 to his loving parents Ruth and Virgil Van Cleave. He grew up in Northbrook, IL and graduated from Glenbrook North High School. Mark went on to attend Western Illinois University. Upon graduation he joined Chicago & Northwestern Transportation Company where he worked his way up to become the youngest Vice President of Commuter and Coal Operations in the companies storied history. He was with them 16 years until they were purchased by the Union Pacific Railroad. Mark then joined Westinghouse Airbrake Co. becoming Vice President of Sales and Operations. Mark was welcomed into Trinity Industries in 2005, relocating to Dallas with his wife Patti in 2014 to become Executive Vice President of Industrial Sales and Leasing. Mark was with Trinity Industries for 14 years. Mark's charismatic style and relentless good will towards the customer made him many, many friends in the industry over the years.
Mark was a passionate sportsman; playing football, basketball, and baseball through high school. He was a diehard Bears, White Sox, and Blackhawks fan. Mark raised each of his three boys to love sports as well; he was always there, coaching and guiding them through their various sports and life. He coached for each of the boys when they were in Naperville Pop Warner Football and he was very active in the organization. Mark's favorite sport to participate in as an adult was Musky fishing in Northern Wisconsin - where he had vacationed since childhood. He was always happiest on his boat. He had such a passion for fishing, catching his first and only 10ft Marlin in Cabo a few years ago. Also an avid golfer, Mark was a longtime member of Medinah Country Club.
Mark is survived by the love of his life, Patti Van Cleave, sons Matt Van Cleave (Megan), John Van Cleave (Daniele) and Dan Van Cleave, stepsons Tyler Shelton (Sarah) and Spencer Shelton, newborn precious granddaughter Scarlett Louise Shelton, and his brother James Van Cleave. Mark was preceded in death by his beloved parents Ruth and Virgil Van Cleave.
Mark was a generous, kind, and devoted man; smart as a whip with a comedic wit that kept everyone in laughter. His passing will leave a void with his loved ones but our memories of him will fill our hearts until we meet again.
A visitation will be held at Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home located at 7405 W. Northwest Hwy Dallas, TX 75225 on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from 5-8PM. The funeral service will take place the following day at Sparkman/Hillcrest on Saturday Dec. 14, 2019 at 12:00PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to The Brian Piccolo Cancer Research Fund.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019