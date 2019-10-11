|
Mark David Almburg, age 54 of Glenview, IL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mark was born on August 27, 1965 in DeKalb, IL to Joseph and Phyllis (Meeker) Almburg. He went on to marry his best friend and true love, Lynn Olsen, on June 27, 1998 and enjoyed their love and companionship for 21 years. Mark and Lynn raised two wonderful children, Emma and Owen.
Mark was a beloved brother of Joe Jr. (Emily) Almburg; loving son-in-law of Don and Nancy Olsen; fond brother-in-law of Mike (Vina) Olsen; devoted uncle of Joselyn, Andrew, Justin, and Zachary.
Mark graduated from UW-Whitewater and was Director, Risk Services Practice for Sedgwick for the last 20 years. Along with being a diehard Blackhawks fan, Mark was an avid water skier, snow skier, and competitive hockey player. He was a dedicated teammate of the Chicago Sharks for close to 30 years down at J.I.H. He loved music, concerts, the Art of Pizza, good wine, boating, the Northwoods, snowmobiling, and non-rev traveling with family to memorable destinations. Mark's contagious laugh and easy smile will forever be missed by his beloved friends and family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Smith-Corcoran Glenview Funeral Home, 1104 Waukegan Rd., Glenview, IL. Interment will be private.
Friends may visit from 3:00 until 7:00 PM on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Smith-Corcoran Glenview Funeral Home.
Memorials in Mark's name may be directed to his family.
For funeral information www.smithcorcoran.com or 847-901-4012.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 11, 2019