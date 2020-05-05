Mark David Elkin, 71; loving husband for 27 years of Susan nee Grabow; devoted son of the late Kathryn and Stanley Ferrari and the late Paul Elkin; dear son-in-law of Agnes and the late Milton Grabow; beloved brother of Pam (Joel) Polakow; caring brother-in-law of Karen Grabow (Keith Halperin) and Ellen (David) Willcox; treasured uncle and great-uncle of many. Mark adored his feline friends, Michael and Molly. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Olympics Illinois, https://give.specialolympics.org - 605 E. Willow Street, Normal, IL 61761. For information and to leave condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 5, 2020.