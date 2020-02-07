|
Mark Dieter Dziersk passed away suddenly at the age of 60 on January 31st, 2020. Beloved husband for 30 years of Elizabeth Dziersk nee Blackburn; cherished father of Monroe, Emilee and Elissa Dziersk; dear brother of Rita Dziersk, Thomas (Sheila) Dziersk, Karin Cushard, Jennifer (Matthew) Kirsch and Michelle (Frank) Homann; Anyone who knew Mark knew that his family was the center of his world. Visitation is Sunday, February 9, 2020 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Services, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, Illinois 60077. Funeral Service Monday, February 10, 2020 10:30 a.m. at Winnetka Congregational Church, 725 Pine Street, Winnetka, IL 60093. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship in Mark's name has been established to support his belief in the power of design and innovation. Donations can be sent to: Northwestern University / MPD – Dziersk Scholarship, 2133 Sheridan Road., Suite 2.315, Evanston, IL 60208 or online at: Go Fund Me; https://bit.ly/39m5jlF. Funeral Info: (847) 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 7, 2020