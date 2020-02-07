Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Winnetka Congregational Church
725 Pine Street
Winnetka, IL
View Map
Mark Dieter Dziersk Obituary
Mark Dieter Dziersk passed away suddenly at the age of 60 on January 31st, 2020. Beloved husband for 30 years of Elizabeth Dziersk nee Blackburn; cherished father of Monroe, Emilee and Elissa Dziersk; dear brother of Rita Dziersk, Thomas (Sheila) Dziersk, Karin Cushard, Jennifer (Matthew) Kirsch and Michelle (Frank) Homann; Anyone who knew Mark knew that his family was the center of his world. Visitation is Sunday, February 9, 2020 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Services, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, Illinois 60077. Funeral Service Monday, February 10, 2020 10:30 a.m. at Winnetka Congregational Church, 725 Pine Street, Winnetka, IL 60093. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship in Mark's name has been established to support his belief in the power of design and innovation. Donations can be sent to: Northwestern University / MPD – Dziersk Scholarship, 2133 Sheridan Road., Suite 2.315, Evanston, IL 60208 or online at: Go Fund Me; https://bit.ly/39m5jlF. Funeral Info: (847) 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 7, 2020
