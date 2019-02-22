|
Mark Domanski-Erdman, 67. Beloved father of Erin, Sarah, and Rachel Erdman. Former husband of Dr. Dorota Domanski-Erdman. Son of survivors of Nazi persecution in Poland - the late Henia and late Marion Domanski-Erdman. Mark was a modern renaissance man - with a passion for food, travel, culture, history, and the arts. Mark was an outspoken feminist, and believer in social justice. He devoted most of his life to developing networking relationships and friendships around the world. The last three decades of his life were spent with his second family at National Beef. Mark will be remembered for his unique sense of humor and inspiring spirit. Service Sunday 2PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Memorial Park. Memorials in his memory to HIAS, 216 West Jackson St., Suite 700, Chicago, IL 60606, www.hiaschicago.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 22, 2019