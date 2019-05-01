|
Mark E. Ridgway, age 63, resident of Dixon, member Lost Nation Fishing Club, loving father of Phillip (Debbie) and Michael; dear brother of Thomas (Nancy) Ridgway, Joan Sullivan and the late Gail DeBlasio; proud uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral services and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N Michigan Ave , Ste 1200, Chicago, IL 60601. For information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 1, 2019